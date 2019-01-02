Winnipeg's Pan Am Pool fully reopens after $3.4M in renovations

A renewed Pan Am Pool has reopened fully to the public after a multimillion-dollar renovation project.

The entire facility, in Winnipeg's Grant Park area, was shut down from July 30 until Oct. 4 for the work, which included the replacement of the 51-year-old ceiling.

On Oct. 5, some areas were reopened as work was completed in those sections of the building — the training tank, kiddie pool, change rooms and weight room — but the main pool area remained closed until Wednesday.

The total upgrades, which cost $3.42 million, include:

Installation of acoustic ceiling, wall panels and lighting above the main pool tank.

Removal of asbestos in the ceiling.

Painting select areas.

Facility-wide audio system replacement.

"This is an important investment that will ensure Pan Am Pool remains a safe and enjoyable facility for many years to come," said Coun. Sherri Rollins, chair of the city's protection, community services and parks committee.

"Whether it's an elite diving competition or the most accessible level of aquatic activity, these improvements allow Pan Am Pool to continue promoting health and activity for everyone in our city."