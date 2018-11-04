Cyclists do 24 hours on stationary bikes for Pan Am Place

There's going to be more than a few tired folks leaving Winnipeg's Pan Am Boxing Club Sunday.

The Exchange District club's second annual 24-hour stationary bike race kicked off Saturday and intrepid cyclists spent the whole day, night and Sunday morning pedalling for a good cause.

All money raised through the Iron Ride fundraiser will go to Pan Am Place, a registered charity which houses and supports at-risk young men while they work toward a more positive life.

Gerry Rocan took part in the 2018 Iron Ride fundraiser. (Thomas Asselin/CBC)

"It's a very worthwhile cause," said Gerry Rocan after finishing the first of his four shifts on the pedals Saturday.

"If you look at those people who don't have anything and you look at what you have, it's a good measure to provide something back to the community."

Rocan was part of a team of riders who signed up to take part in the fundraiser, with each taking on a different hour-long leg of the day-long cycle.

His last shift was scheduled between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

"I'm feeling kind of tough but we'll get through it," he said after that first run, adding the club opened up space for those taking part to rest — and even get some sleep — between their rides.

"We've got dedicated spots where we can go crash to regain a little energy so we can keep on doing what we're doing.

"We're camping out is what we're doing."

A Winnipeg boxing club is trying to take at-risk youth off the streets and offer them a place to live, positive role models and training in the ring. CBC's Jillian Taylor reports. 2:12

Founded in 2013 Pan Am Place provides housing, food, and educational and occupational resources for men aged 18-29 who agree to take part in fitness routines and perform a minimum number of volunteer hours each week.

Pan Am Place founder Harry Black has previously told CBC New the routine of training at the centre — which includes hitting the gym three to four times a week — helps give the men a sense of purpose, and supports them while they go back to school or find work.

"We make it really an important part of their mental and physical health. We coach them, but we coach them in areas that you and I get from our parents or teachers," said Black.

With files from Thomas Asselin

