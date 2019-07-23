20 years after 1999 Pan Am Games, Winnipeggers look back at 'truly amazing and memorable event'

Thousands of athletes from across the hemisphere descended on Winnipeg 20 years ago for the Pan Am Games, and for many of those who participated, the memory of those days still stirs feelings of pride and excitement.

Winnipegger Tanya Dubnicoff carried the Canadian flag at the opening ceremonies of the Games on July 23, 1999. She would go on to win two gold medals in track cycling at those Games — after winning gold at the the two previous Pan Am Games.

"If you're from Winnipeg and you're competing at the home Pan Am Games, it is definitely an advantage," Dubnicoff told Marcy Markusa, host of CBC Manitoba's morning radio show Information Radio.

"Those are things that you can't necessarily train for. They're almost like free gifts."

Dubnicoff won her first Pan Am gold medal in Cuba in 1991 and her second in Argentina in 1995. She would go on to win her third and fourth at the Winnipeg games.

"The stars aligned," Dubnicoff said of her performance in Winnipeg, in front of her home crowd. "I just remember feeling it was almost effortless."

WATCH: Preparations for the Games in Winnipeg

In addition to the roughly 5,000 athletes from 42 countries, 20,000 volunteers also helped make the Games happen. Recognizable in their peach-coloured jackets, they became known as the "Salmon Army."

Information Radio asked community members to call and write in with their memories of the Games, and learned many volunteers have held on to their uniforms for two decades.

Diane Buchanan was a member of the field-of-play committee at the archery event, and her husband and daughter also volunteered. All of them still have their volunteer jackets.

"It was a truly amazing and memorable event, while being extremely hectic behind the scenes, with many months of preparation leading up to it," Buchanan said in an email.

Tanya Dubnicoff also represented Canada at three Olympic Games. (Kevin Frayer/The Canadian Press)

She has another memento from the Games — a card her husband gave her for her 40th birthday, signed by every archery competitor, every team manager and coach, all the officials, and every member of her field-of-play committee— along with members of the archery venue team.

"I still don't know how he pulled it off," she said in the email.

Another former volunteer, Tim Stevenson, was assigned the task of taking rolls of photographer film from the events to a specially built processing lab at the Winnipeg Convention Centre. Digital cameras were just starting to become a common tool for professional photographers, however, so he only took one roll of film to be developed.

Judy Herscovich rode the bus that shuttled athletes from the Games to the athletes village, and remembers it as the first time she ever heard someone speaking Spanish. Her late father was a commercial artist and made posters and billboards for the games.

WATCH: Pan Am Games wrap up in Winnipeg

The Games were not without controversy. Canadian track star Donovan Bailey ruffled some feathers when he decided to skip the opening ceremonies. Also, members of the Cuban team defected while in Winnipeg for the Games, requesting asylum in Canada.

Other athletes lost medals after testing positive for banned substances, including the Canadian men's inline hockey team.

Dubnicoff now lives in California and coaches cyclists, but looking back at the Winnipeg Pan Am Games 20 years later reminds her of some of her career highlights.

"It does remind you of those things that you've done when you were young," she said.

WATCH: Tanya Dubnicoff win gold in 1999: