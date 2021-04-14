Pallister's ex-communications boss sues for wrongful dismissal

The former head of Premier Brian Pallister's communications staff, who was let go last summer, is suing for wrongful dismissal.

Deborah Young, who was hired by Pallister's office in March 2019, says in a statement of claim filed in Court of Queen's Bench that her employer's conduct "was malicious, high-handed and untruthful" and that she was let go without warning or just cause.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.