Manitoba premier, public health chief to speak about vaccines Tuesday

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin are set to speak about vaccine initiatives.

Vaccination rates in the province currently sit at 81.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 75.5 per cent with two doses.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed considerably in August.

On July 1, the seven-day average number of daily doses administered was 25,537. By Aug. 1, that number had fallen to 9,836, and as of Aug. 22, the average was 2,353.

The province has begun shutting down some of its large vaccination centres.

The Leila Avenue supersite in Winnipeg will administer its last shots on Aug. 30, and the province announced Monday that the supersite in The Pas would shut down Aug. 25.

The winners of the first vaccine lottery, for those who got their first dose by Aug. 2, have been announced. There will be a second draw for everyone who gets a second dose by Sept. 6. The date for that draw has not been set.