Statues of queens toppled at Manitoba legislature will be restored, premier says

The two statues of British queens that were toppled by Manitoba's legislature on Canada Day will be fixed and placed back up though the locations may change, the premier said Wednesday.

"I want to be very clear: the statues will go back up," Premier Brian Pallister said during a news conference.

The prominent Queen Victoria statue and a smaller statue of Queen Elizabeth II were pulled down last Thursday, July 1, at the end of the Every Child Matters walk, which was held to remember Indigenous children who died at residential schools.

On Friday, it was discovered that the Queen Victoria statue had been further vandalized, with its head removed and thrown in the Assiniboine River.

Pallister said the locations of the statues may change based on consultation with stakeholders but said he thinks the Queen Elizabeth statue should return to the east side of the grounds, in front of the residence of Manitoba's lieutenant-governor.

However, he said anyone involved in the tearing down of the statues will not have a voice in those discussions.

"Nobody who was involved in the destruction of those statues or the damage to the grounds is going to have any place at the table around how we arrive at solutions."

He added that discussions were already underway about monuments on the legislature grounds prior to the Canada Day toppling of the statues.

An evaluation of the damage done to the statues of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria is currently underway, though it's clear the Queen Victoria statue sustained more damage, Pallister said.