More nurses, paramedics promised by Manitoba PC Leader Brian Pallister

Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives say they will hire more health-care workers if the party is re-elected on Sept. 10.

Leader Brian Pallister says he would hire an additional 200 nurses and 80 rural paramedics.

Pallister's government has been criticized for health-care reforms that have included changing three hospital emergency rooms to urgent care clinics in Winnipeg.

Pallister says emergency services need to be concentrated where there are proper supports and the end result will be shorter wait times.

The Opposition New Democrats have said the changes have caused problems, including a case this summer in which one emergency room temporarily had to divert ambulances to another.

Pallister has already promised an additional $2 billion for health care over four years.

Sign up for CBC Manitoba's newsletter for insight into the latest election news. Every week until the campaign ends, we'll send you a roundup of what you need to know.