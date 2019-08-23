Pallister promises more flexibility in grocery store hours
Manitoba PC leader says he will repeal act that forces stores to close on holidays
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives promise they'll allow grocery stores to be open on Sundays and statutory holidays if they are re-elected in September.
Leader Brian Pallister says Manitobans deserve the flexibility to buy groceries when they want.
Earlier this year, the owner of an independent chain of Winnipeg grocery stores criticized the law that requires stores to close after he received a $10,000 fine for opening on a holiday.
Food Fare owner Munther Zeid has said he's retained a lawyer to fight the fine for opening on Good Friday in April, and he opened stores again on Canada Day.
Pallister called the law outdated and unnecessary.
However, he says any change to the law would not impact the requirement to keep stores closed during specific hours on Remembrance Day.
Manitobans go to the polls on Sept. 10.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.