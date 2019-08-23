Pallister promises more flexibility in grocery store hours

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives promise they'll allow grocery stores to be open on Sundays and statutory holidays if they are re-elected in September.

Leader Brian Pallister says Manitobans deserve the flexibility to buy groceries when they want.

Earlier this year, the owner of an independent chain of Winnipeg grocery stores criticized the law that requires stores to close after he received a $10,000 fine for opening on a holiday.

Food Fare owner Munther Zeid has said he's retained a lawyer to fight the fine for opening on Good Friday in April, and he opened stores again on Canada Day.

Pallister called the law outdated and unnecessary.

However, he says any change to the law would not impact the requirement to keep stores closed during specific hours on Remembrance Day.

Manitobans go to the polls on Sept. 10.