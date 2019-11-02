Pallister reiterates pledge to axe tax subsidy for political parties at PC gala

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister reiterated a pledge to scrap subsidies for political campaigns at a Progressive Conservative fundraiser Friday night.

"We are going to in this term eliminate the taxpayer subsidies for political campaigns and so in the next campaign, all political parties will have to run their attack ads knowing that they aren't going to get 50 per cent off, which I think is important.

"Because some of those ads were asinine and an assault on thinking people so we're not going to subsidize them anymore," Pallister said to laughs and a round of applause at the Victoria Inn Hotel and Convention Centre.

The premier said in September he would axe the subsidy, which he agreed to keep just five months before in a flip-flop on the issue.

Pallister tried to eliminate the 50 per cent rebate in the spring as part of an omnibus budget bill that also reduced the provincial sales tax.

The Opposition New Democrats threatened to block the bill from becoming law at the time. They said the refund allows people of modest means to run for office without fear of being stuck with large debts afterward. The two sides reached a compromise that allowed a bill to pass with a reduced reimbursement of 25 per cent.

The PC Party said about 700 tickets were sold to Friday night's fundraiser. Each ticket cost $200. The night is a major fundraiser for the party.