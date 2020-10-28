Manitoba premier waiting on OK from White House to get COVID vaccines shipped from U.S. for teachers

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he's now waiting on approval from the White House to get COVID-19 vaccines shipped from North Dakota to Manitoba to immunize teachers.

"I would have preferred that we make the vaccines available quickly for those who were able to travel to North Dakota, apparently that wasn't well received," said Pallister at a news conference Friday.

Pallister said last week that he was working on a plan with North Dakota that would allow teachers and school staff to travel to the state to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province had previously reached an agreement with the state that would allow truck drivers who regularly cross the border into North Dakota to get a COVID-19 vaccine there.

Currently in Manitoba, teachers who live in geographic areas identified as high risk for COVID-19 are eligible for a vaccine. The province's vaccine task force said Wednesday, it's believed all adults will be able to book an appointment for a shot by May 21.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said Friday the government should be looking at ways to administer vaccines around the clock.

He said the premier is defending a plan to vaccinate teachers in North Dakota, rather than moving forward and prioritizing them here.

"The premier doesn't need White House approval to prioritize Manitoba teachers and school staff in our vaccination program in Manitoba," said Kinew. "He could have announced that this morning."

The Manitoba Teachers' Society had been calling on the province to prioritize teachers in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but president James Bedford said last week following the announcement the province hadn't consulted with the union on anything to do with vaccination.

He said the North Dakota plan is "really just an admission that there wasn't a plan to vaccinate those who work in our public school system."

Pallister said Friday that while some found a plan to allow teachers to get vaccinated in North Dakota disrespectful, that wasn't his intention.

"It wasn't meant that way," said Pallister. "It was meant to try to show frankly our governments respect for the work of our teachers and to help facilitate those who could travel 45 minutes to get a vaccine."

Pallister initially announced the North Dakota plan to vaccinate teachers on the same day The Manitoba Teachers' Society called on the province to move all schools in Winnipeg to remote learning, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and the spread of more infectious variants.