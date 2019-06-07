Pallister misses key ceremony for D-Day veterans in France

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister didn't attend a ceremony in France meant to honour Canadian soldiers who fought on D-Day during the Second World War.

Instead, he was meeting with French agribusiness Roquette, the food-manufacturing giant investing $400 million in a pea processing facility in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Pallister gave up his seat at the ceremony, marking the 75th anniversary of the battle that helped turn the tide of the war in favour of Allied forces so that St. Norbert MLA Jon Reyes could attend.

"Mr. Reyes is a veteran who proudly served for 10 years in the Canadian Forces, including five years stationed on …HMCS Winnipeg as a member of the Royal Canadian Navy," a spokesperson for the premier said in an email statement.

"The premier was pleased to provide Mr. Reyes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate as the official representative for the Manitoba Government at Thursday's International Ceremony at Juno Beach."

A delegation of Manitoba MLAs, including Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen, and Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler, also travelled with Pallister to France for the ceremonies.

'Lame excuse'

Manitoba Métis Federation president David Chartrand, who attended the D-Day ceremony, said meeting with Roquette is a "lame excuse" for missing the event.

"I'm sure you respect Mr. Pedersen's leadership. He could have went and represented Manitoba for the agriculture," said Chartrand.

The province wouldn't share Pallister's specific itinerary for his trip to Europe, but the government said his schedule consists of commemorating D-Day, business meetings and some time off.

Chartrand noticed Pallister's absence from the event on June 6 because he had been preparing himself to see him, given their ongoing public disputes over issues including scrapping $67-million payment to the MMF in exchange for supporting hydro electricity projects.

Other dignitaries at the event noticed Pallister's absence as well, Chartrand said.

"For him not showing was quite embarrassing, I think for me as a Manitoban and definitely for many out there," he said.

Pallister attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Vimy Ridge and will participate in events in Normandy at the Canadian War Cemetery at Bretteville-sur-Laize and with Manitoba soldiers "distinguished by their own valour and sacrifice," his spokesperson said.