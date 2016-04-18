Pallister boasts of giving more meals to schoolchildren than NDP, but still dismisses universal breakfast

While Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is boasting of serving more meals and snacks to schoolchildren than the NDP, his government won't go as far as offering free breakfasts for every child who comes to school hungry.

The premier made numerous references during question period Monday to the 4.8 million meals and snacks provided to Manitoba students in the 2018-19 school year — which he said is double what the previous NDP government served.

He referenced it last Wednesday too — the same day he also said "parents aren't fulfilling their responsibilities" if their child comes to class hungry, and a state-sponsored meal program has the "unintended consequence" of separating children from time with their families.

The premier was criticized for his stance in opinion pieces and by the Manitoba Teachers' Society, which has championed the push for universal breakfasts, saying it fosters belonging at the school and makes sure no child is trying to learn hungry.

On Monday, Pallister still didn't find universal breakfasts an appetizing idea, but said it doesn't mean he cannot support other meal programs.

His government is addressing the reasons a child comes to school hungry, like parents who struggle to make ends meet financially, he says.

"The key is, of course, to uplift the lives of all of those who live in poverty and to make sure that we provide them with more money on the kitchen table, not less, like the NDP constantly proposes," Pallister said.

The New Democrats used their entire time in question period — around 30 minutes— to slam the government's position. Leader Wab Kinew found it contradictory that Pallister can support other meal programs, while panning universal breakfasts.

"Now the premier is standing up and saying that apparently it is a good idea to feed hungry children, so which approach will win out in this year's budget?" said Kinew, who repeatedly asked the government to fund the proposal in Wednesday's budget.

Pallister said his government could hold both positions, while "remembering the unintended consequences of not focusing on educating and teaching parents about nutrition, about meal planning, about dietary strategies," he told question period.

Schools, non-profits and philanthropists helped the province deliver 4.8 million in meals and snacks in the 2018-19 school year.

"We are for meal programs if necessary … and doubling the funding of them, but also supportive of working with families to upgrade their ability to feed their own children," Pallister said. "It's not that complicated."