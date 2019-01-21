Pallister slams Quebec premier for 'old style of brokerage politics'

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister took an unprompted leap into federal-provincial politics Monday by slamming both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault.

"Canada doesn't need kings pandering to feudal barons. What they need is a prime minister who demonstrates respect for all of Canada," Pallister said.

Pallister targeted a list of demands Legault made last week during a meeting with Trudeau.

"What the premier has demonstrated by his list of demands is that he would like to see a return to the old style of brokerage politics — preferential politics in Canada," Pallister told reporters at a news conference.

Pallister targeted a list of demands Quebec Premier François Legault, left, made last week during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press) Legault pledged he would not back any political party in the next federal election, but wants a commitment from Ottawa to reimburse the $300 million the province has incurred for asylum seekers.

Quebec is also seeking more power over the selection of newcomers to the province and cuts to immigration levels by 20 per cent, as well as federal support for transit projects and a single federal and provincial tax return for Quebecers.

The Manitoba premier says the coming federal election has heightened the vote-chasing stakes, and the integrity of the federal government will be evaluated in the light of its response to Quebec's demands.

"We've seen this game before, unfortunately. We've seen federal governments of various political stripes make themselves popular in one area at the expense of the country," Pallister said.

Pallister is angered by Ottawa's approval of Quebec's climate change plan, despite it being less stringent than Manitoba's (according to Pallister).

"Theirs is approved; ours is not," Pallister said.

Pallister also called out Quebec for not supporting the Energy East pipeline through the province while importing oil products from Saudi Arabia.

"For Quebec to be appeased by a federal political party of whatever stripe would be fundamentally wrong and against the best interests of our country as a whole," Pallister said.