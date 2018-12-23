Manitoba undecided on allowing non-smoking cannabis in public, Premier Brian Pallister says

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says his government has not yet decided whether to forbid people from using non-smoking forms of cannabis in public.

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Pallister says he only recently became aware that oils and other forms of cannabis that can be eaten or sprayed are already on the market.

Unlike many other provinces, Manitoba's ban on public marijuana consumption is specific to smoking or vaping — oils, sprays and capsules are not covered by the law.

Pallister says everyone is working to adjust to the new reality of legalized recreational cannabis, which took effect in October.

He says he thinks the system in Manitoba has worked pretty well so far, with retailers opening up in different communities.

While there have been supply shortages, Pallister says they haven't been as severe as in provinces such as Quebec, where stores have been shutting down on some days of the week.

Pallister says the aim is to eat into the black market and offer a safe, legal and regulated product.

