Domestic violence supports, new measures against drunk drivers promised by Manitoba government

The Manitoba government announced plans to support victims of domestic violence, including the creation of a family resolution service, in the speech from the throne on Tuesday.

The Progressive Conservative government used its fourth throne speech to reiterate numerous promises from the past, as well as new pledges that speak to a familiar refrain: Manitoba must become Canada's most improved province.

The Brian Pallister-led government vowed to help victims of abusive relationships navigate the family court process and launch a one-stop-shop family resolution service in Winnipeg that would be the first of its kind in Canada.

"Too often, the needs of victims have been overlooked as their partners were provided with programming through restorative justice and diversion programs," said the speech read by Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon.

The family resolution service will provide early triage, assessment and followup.

Immediate driving suspension

As well, the province will introduce an immediate roadside prohibition program for "lower-level alcohol-related cases," comparable to recent legislation that temporarily suspends road privileges for distracted drivers.

An updated Public Service Act would ensure a safe and harassment-free workplace across the public sector, the throne speech said.

In health care, the province will introduce a plan to reduce wait times for some procedures with the longest delays, including joint replacement, cataracts and diagnostic testing, such as CT and MRI scans.

In a bid to bring transparency to the justice system, Manitoba will release annual reports on repeat offenders, the number of people in custody and the time it takes from charges being laid until a judge makes a decision in a case, the government promised.

As well, the government plans to review "the manner in which policing services are delivered in Manitoba."

'Welfare into the workforce'

A vague declaration to ensure "more employable Manitobans will transition from welfare into the workforce" was also announced.

"In the past, assessments of employable Manitobans on assistance were informal, non-standardized, inconsistent and often delayed," according to the throne speech.

A new approach, it said, will consist of "more timely and holistic assessments" and "more rapid connections to supports to rejoin the workforce sooner."

Pallister's government also plans to bring forward legislation that would allow self-driving vehicles to be tested on Manitoba roads.

The province also promised to boost consumer protections against the high-pressure sales tactics of direct sellers, review various funeral, burial and bereavement legislation and develop a strategy to co-ordinate land use in the area around Winnipeg.

Otherwise, the throne speech reiterated past promises.

The province also said it is weeks away from releasing its economic growth plan.

An implementation plan to update the delivery of mental health and addictions services is being formulated, as is a pledge to follow through on an election promise to require a referendum before a major tax increase is foisted on Manitobans.

Economic champion in north

A lead entity will be chosen to oversee economic growth in the province's northern reaches and a review of the province's kindergarten to Grade 12 education system is underway.

On health care, the province will release a clinical and preventive services plan next summer that will guide future reforms.

The province remains intent on building 1,200 personal care home beds, it said, but the eight-year target was recently extended to 2025.

The government also formally announced it would prohibit any expansion of the gaming industry, which the Pallister government has been reluctant to do in the first 2½ years of its mandate.

Little was said about the new climate change plan, but one line in the speech suggests the fight is far from over.

"The imposition of an unfair, escalating federal carbon tax on Manitobans will be opposed."