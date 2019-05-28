Premier Brian Pallister talks COVID-19 measures for Manitoba

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is holding a news conference about COVID-19 measures, one day after the province set a sombre milestone with 546 new daily cases — the first single-day tally to top 500.

CBC Manitoba will live stream it here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

The new cases announced on Monday put the provincial total above 14,000, meaning one in every 100 Manitobans has now contracted the illness.

The majority of the new cases — 368 of them — were in the Winnipeg health region, which is another daily record. The previous high was 330 cases announced on Nov. 7.

Although the province went into code red under the provincial pandemic response system on Nov. 12 to slow the surging spread of the virus, more than 4,700 new cases have emerged since then, and Manitoba has struggled to alleviate the pressure facing hospitals.

It has also faced resistance from some to the public health orders.

A rural Manitoba church minister was handed two fines — each one a $1,296 hit — on Monday night for breaching public health orders limiting gathering sizes.

One came after RCMP said more than 100 people attended a Sunday service at his Church of God south of Steinbach — a city with a COVID-19 test-positivity rate of 40 per cent, a rate among the highest in North America.

The other fine was for attending a protest against COVID-19, along with more than 100 others, on Nov. 14 in Steinbach.