Employment rises for 3rd month in a row in Manitoba, labour stats say
Unemployment rate fell to 8.2 per cent in July, still 3.2 percentage points higher than last year
Employment rose in Manitoba for the third consecutive month in July, say new labour force statistics released Friday.
Employment in Manitoba increased by more than 12,000 jobs from June to July, a two per cent rise, while the unemployment rate fell by 1.9 percentage points to 8.2 per cent, which is the lowest in Canada, Premier Brian Pallister said at a news conference.
That's 3.2 percentage points higher than it was at this time last year.
More than 60 per cent of people in Manitoba who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are back at work, Pallister said.
The positive statistics shouldn't be viewed as an excuse to take a "victory lap," he said, because there are still 34,265 fewer people working now than at this time last year.
The provincial government is extending the deadline for applications to its wage subsidy program for small businesses. The Manitoba Gap Protection Program will now accept applications until Oct. 31.
Education, accommodation and food services sectors saw the largest increases in employment, and the province's youth employment rate is the highest in the country.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.