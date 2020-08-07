Employment rises for 3rd month in a row in Manitoba, labour stats say

Employment rose in Manitoba for the third consecutive month in July, say new labour force statistics released Friday.

Employment in Manitoba increased by more than 12,000 jobs from June to July, a two per cent rise, while the unemployment rate fell by 1.9 percentage points to 8.2 per cent, which is the lowest in Canada, Premier Brian Pallister said at a news conference.

That's 3.2 percentage points higher than it was at this time last year.

More than 60 per cent of people in Manitoba who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are back at work, Pallister said.

The positive statistics shouldn't be viewed as an excuse to take a "victory lap," he said, because there are still 34,265 fewer people working now than at this time last year.

The provincial government is extending the deadline for applications to its wage subsidy program for small businesses. The Manitoba Gap Protection Program will now accept applications until Oct. 31.

Education, accommodation and food services sectors saw the largest increases in employment, and the province's youth employment rate is the highest in the country.