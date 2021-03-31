Manitoba will spend $50M to reduce pandemic-related wait times for surgeries, procedures

The province will spend at least $50 million to reduce wait times for surgeries and procedures that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced Wednesday.

The spending will be part of the province's 2021 budget, Pallister said at an afternoon news conference.

The province is facing a serious backlog of surgeries and diagnostic procedures after having to redeploy health care personnel to care for COVID-19 patients, the premier said.

"Each delay means a Manitoban that is hurting while they wait, and I think for most Manitobans, if they're not waiting themselves, they know someone who is."

Some of the money will be designated specifically for hip, knee and cataract procedures, Pallister said.

The province's budget will be released on April 7.

Asked why he was announcing something included in the 2021 budget a week ahead of its release, Pallister said he wanted to highlight this particular item.

"There's too much good news in this year's budget. If we released it all in one day, you'd miss half of it," he said.