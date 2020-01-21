Pallister says grain-drying would be exempt from a Manitoba carbon tax
Keystone Agricultural Producers say province's plan is a step in the right direction
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is pitching his plan for a carbon tax to agricultural producers as a much better alternative than the current federal one.
Pallister told an agricultural exposition that he would exempt grain-drying costs from a provincial carbon tax, unlike the federal tax.
Farmers in much of the West have faced steep bills as they use natural gas and propane to dry their grain after a soggy harvest.
Keystone Agricultural Producers, the province's largest farm group, says corn producers alone are paying about $1.7 million in carbon tax this year and they face competition from United States producers, who do not pay the tax.
The group's president, Bill Campbell, says Pallister's promise is a step in the right direction.
Pallister has rejected federal demands for a carbon tax, but is now raising the possibility of hammering out a deal with Ottawa.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.