Grocery workers, cleaners and more among front-line workers eligible for risk recognition payment

Grocery store workers, security guards and cleaners will be among those eligible for a one-time risk recognition payment, Premier Brian Pallister announced Tuesday.

He estimated that there are about 100,000 eligible workers and, if they all apply, they could get about $1,000 each.

"This is all designed to help make sure that affordability needs of Manitobans are being addressed," Pallister said.

The province will split up $120 million, with three-quarters of the money from federal government coffers and the rest from the provincial government.

The one-time payment is available to eligible workers who were on the job part- or full-time from March 20 — when the provincial state of emergency started — until May 29, who either worked a minimum of 200 cumulative hours or would have worked that much but were required to self-isolate under public health orders, Pallister said at a news conference.

Those workers include store shelf stockers, retail salespeople, cashiers, cooks, security guards, light-duty cleaners in retail facilities, early childhood educators, licensed home-based child-care providers, family violence shelter workers, social workers, nurses and nurse practitioners, paramedics, health-care aides, community services workers, direct service workers for adults and children with disabilities, police officers, correctional officers, long-distance truck drivers and bus drivers.

Online applications will be accepted starting Wednesday until June 18.

The province will issue payments via direct deposit once it verifies applications.