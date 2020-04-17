Manitoba will pay people $2,000 to get off COVID-19 benefits and go back to work

The provincial government will pay Manitobans up to $2,000 if they go back to work and agree to stop collecting CERB or CESB payments, Premier Brian Pallister says.

The program will provide applicants one initial $500 payment, plus three additional payments of $500 each every two weeks over a six-week period.

Applicants must work at least 30 hours per week to qualify for the first $500 payment, and then declare they are still working in order to receive the next payments.

The must no longer receive Canadian emergency response benefit, Canadian emergency student benefit or similar COVID-19 related support from the federal government, the province said in a news release.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is set to announce a new initiative that aims to get more people employed in the province.

CBC News will live stream the news conference here at 11 a.m. CT.

Last week, the premier announced the provincial government would expand a student wage subsidy program to incorporate employees of all ages, aimed at helping businesses struggling to rebound from COVID-19.

This is the first week of Phase 3 of Manitoba's reopening strategy, which includes allowing restaurants to operate at full capacity as long as they can allow patrons to be two metres apart or separated by a physical barrier.