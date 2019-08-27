PC victory in Manitoba election would lead to cleaner fuel, Brian Pallister says

Brian Pallister says a win by the Progressive Conservatives in the Manitoba election on Sept. 10 would lead to cleaner fuel to reduce emissions.

PC Leader Pallister said he would increase the biodiesel mandate — the minimum percentage of biofuels in diesel — to five per cent from two.

For gasoline, the minimum percentage of ethanol would rise to 10 per cent from 8.5.

The Tories say the requirements would be the highest in Canada and would be the equivalent of taking 75,000 cars off the road.

Pallister said unlike his opponents, he will not impose a carbon tax on Manitobans.

The Progressive Conservatives also promise to add $50 million to an existing trust fund that helps landowners preserve wetlands and other natural areas on farms.

Sign up for CBC Manitoba's newsletter for insight into the latest election news. Every week until the campaign ends, we'll send you a roundup of what you need to know.