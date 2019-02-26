Pallister hints at early Manitoba election, before October 2020 'drop-dead' date
Governing Conservatives have already nominated 2 dozen candidates
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is dropping a hint that he might call an early election.
Pallister says the province's fixed-election date of Oct. 6, 2020, under the provincial Elections Act is more of a "drop-dead" date — the latest a vote must be held.
He points to a clause in the Elections Act that allows the legislature to be dissolved at any time, which would prompt an election.
Pallister said in a year-end interview in December that flexible election timing is a minor advantage governments have over opposition parties.
The governing Progressive Conservatives have started preparing for a campaign, and have already nominated two dozen candidates.
Pallister has also promised to cut the provincial sales tax before an election, and was coy when asked whether that cut will be included in next week's budget.
