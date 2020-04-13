Manitoba government to help small businesses, non-profits apply for federal aid
Up to 65,000 Manitoba businesses eligible for federal support, says Premier Brian Pallister
The province is partnering with Manitoba-based 24-7 Intouch to help local businesses and non-profits connect with federal government programs, including the 75 per cent wage subsidy program and the Canada Emergency Business Account Program, which offers interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to small businesses.
A call centre will be run by 24-7 Intouch to help guide businesses through finding where they need to go for help. Strict privacy protocols will be in place, and there will be bilingual services.
"[Small and medium-sized businesses] are the backbone of our economy, and this government is thinking of them every day," said Pallister at a Monday news conference.
"It is crucial that we help our small business community, our non-profits, our charitable organizations to get the government supports and the resources that they need to weather this storm as soon as possible."
Although all businesses are taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have to meet a certain minimum in order to be eligible for federal supports.
To receive the wage subsidy, for example, a privately-owned business or non-profit had to have seen a drop in revenue of at least 15 per cent in March 2020, then a drop of 30 per cent in April and May.
That subsidy is available to eligible employers for up to 12 weeks in order to avoid layoffs, or to re-hire workers who have been laid off, according to the federal government.
No new cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 were identified in Manitoba on Sunday, but the province considers one of its probable cases to be a false positive.
That brings Manitoba's total number of COVID-19 cases to 242.
The number of active cases is 142: eight people are in hospital — including four in critical care —and four people have died, but 96 have recovered.
Local News:
- 4th COVID-19 patient dies in Manitoba
- Investigation into Selkirk hospital COVID-19 exposure ends with no additional cases of disease
- 'It's the only way we're going to beat this thing:' Winnipegger with COVID-19 urges physical distancing
- In spite of pandemic, Manitobans find ways to celebrate meaning of Easter — at a distance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.