Manitoba premier to give an update on enforcement of COVID-19 public health orders

Premier Brian Pallister is set to give an update this morning on how COVID-19-related public health orders are being enforced.

He will speak at a news conference scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CBC News will live stream it here and on social media.

The update comes after Manitoba hit a record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with with 342 people in hospital, and 43 positive patients in intensive care units.

Last Tuesday, Pallister said the province had issued close to 100 tickets from Nov. 16 to 22, totalling $126,082. It was a significant increase from the week prior, when Pallister announced the province was hiring a private security firm to help crack down on COVID-19 rule breakers.

Over the weekend, several RCMP vehicles blocked the entrance to the parking lot for the Sarto, Man., Church of God's planned drive-in service, issuing a fine to one man who refused to turn around and go home.

Winnipeg police cruisers and provincial enforcement officers were parked across the street from Winnipeg's Springs Church, when the mega-church held a drive-in service in spite of public health orders forbidding such activities.