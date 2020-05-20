Skip to Main Content
Brian Pallister to give update on COVID-19 measures in Manitoba
Manitoba·Coming Up Live

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will speak at 11 a.m. about COVID-19 measures being taken in the province. CBC will live stream the news conference here.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will make an announcement related to COVID-19 in the province at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here. 

