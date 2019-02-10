Pallister criticized for cold-weather tweets while vacationing in Costa Rica

Pictures of snow in Winnipeg have been posted on Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister's social media accounts even though Pallister was at his vacation home in Costa Rica.

Last week, a few pictures were put up on Instagram and Twitter.

Expect blowing snow ❄️ and gusting wind 💨 this afternoon! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/staywarm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#staywarm</a> my fellow Manitobans! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeatherWednesday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeatherWednesday</a> <a href="https://t.co/uNGPdL6nLG">pic.twitter.com/uNGPdL6nLG</a> —@Brian_Pallister

One shot had a caption asking people if they liked the snow and another warned of more snow and strong winds in the forecast.

The premier's office confirms that Pallister was in Costa Rica and staff members posted the pictures.

Andrew Swan of the Opposition New Democrats says it appears as if Pallister was pretending to be at work while vacationing in the tropics.

The premier's office says in a written statement that it's common across Canada for political staff to post social media messages on behalf of their bosses.

Pallister has been criticized in the past over his villa in Costa Rica.

Last year, he admitted he owed back taxes and penalties on the property.