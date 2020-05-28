Premier Brian Pallister to make announcement regarding support for Manitoba businesses during pandemic

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is set to announce more provincial support for businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pallister's announcement comes nearly one week after officials announced that the entire province would be moved into the red, or critical, level of the province's pandemic response system, shuttering all non-essential retail stores, gyms and personal services businesses.

Manitoba has had triple-digit daily case numbers for a month, with the province announcing 10 more deaths and 392 cases on Monday.

To help businesses get through the partial lockdown, Pallister previously announced new supports for small businesses which include a bridge grant providing $5,000 to businesses that apply before Christmas, with the possibility of $5,000 more in the new year.

A provincial gap-funding initiative will also be transformed from its current form — a conditional loan — to a grant that employers don't have to pay back, Pallister said last Tuesday.