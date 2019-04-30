The Manitoba government on Thursday launched a new hiring program to help businesses still struggling to rebound from the COVID-19 impact.

The program will cover half the summer wages for up to five employees of Manitoba-based businesses. Employers can apply for that 50 per cent reimbursement on wages paid from June 18 until Aug. 30, to a maximum of $5,000 per worker and $25,000 per business.

"We appreciate our many local businesses that temporarily closed their doors, reduced capacity or changed the way they operate in order to help flatten the COVID-19 curve and follow provincial public health orders," Premier Brian Pallister said.

"Those closures and changes come at a cost to businesses, and we want to ease their road to recovery. The reopening of our economy depends on businesses getting back up and running, and we encourage private-sector employers to bring back laid-off employees or take on new hires."

Application forms will be available next week on the government website, with a deadline of Aug. 30. Upon proof of wages paid, successful applicants will receive a lump-sum payment.

There is no age limit for the workers a business can hire but they must be legally entitled to work in Canada. Immediate family members of the employer do not qualify for the reimbursement.

"That is a difficult thing for me, coming from a family business myself. But our guidance is that it is the only way we can really exercise much control over the program," Pallister said.

"It creates an opportunity for abuse by some, sadly. We respect the fact there are family-run businesses, I'm totally supportive of that, but we have to make sure that we're creating new jobs for people from our province of any age and we're not just using the program to create a $25,000 gift to one particular family."

WATCH | Manitoba to help pay summer wages at businesses impacted by COVID-19:

Manitoba to help pay summer wages at businesses impacted by COVID-19. 34:53

As well, employers cannot receive funding for any position that is already subsidized by other government programs.

Charities and not-for-profit organizations are not eligible for the program as the province recently introduced something else for them.

The non-profit summer student incentive grant will give them a 50 per cent subsidy on wages plus an additional $6,000 for hiring a full-time student for summer work. Intake for that program began Tuesday and there are already 300 applications, Pallister said.

Public-sector employers also aren't eligible for the program announced Thursday.

Criticisms about supports

Pallister was asked about the criticism from some businesses who have said incentives don't go far enough, and they need the province to ease restrictions and allow them to fully open so they can pull in more revenue.

Business owners have argued they can't hire people when they're struggling to pay bills, and say they're spending more money on personal protective equipment and temporary barriers as they reopen. They've asked government help with some of those costs instead.

Freeing up 50 per cent of the wage costs for up to five employees frees up money for other expenses, Pallister said.

"Ad hoc programs around shields and so on" would be harder and more expensive to deliver, he said, "and they would be, frankly, not directly linked to the ability that all of our small businesses need to have to get people back to work."

Pallister also said the new program is needed to counter the Canada emergency response benefit. He has said many times that the CERB offers incentives for people to stay home rather than return to work.

"We thank [the federal government] for the programs they've introduced. They've had an effect of supporting people who were pushed out of work and they'll need to continue to some degree to do that," he said.

"But here in Manitoba … our economy is churning back to life, and as it turns back to life, small businesses … are looking for people to hire.

"This will incentivize that and it will encourage small businesses to be able to do something they might be struggling to do without the support."

Pallister also said on Thursday that an updated budget will be released "before the end of June."

