Quebec ad campaign about standing up for individual rights, Pallister says

Premier Brian Pallister is standing by his decision to take out ads targeting Quebecers impacted by Bill 21, a law banning some public sector workers from wearing religious symbols, saying protecting individual rights and freedoms is fundamentally Canadian.

The ads condemning the law are aimed at recruiting people to move to Manitoba, and list 21 reasons to move to the province — including that in Manitoba, "diversity is respected and valued."

They also promise affordable housing, the Winnipeg Jets, and the freedom to wear what they want.

The Manitoba government took out full page ads in Quebec newspapers recruiting civil servants who take issue with Bill 21. (Benjamin Shingler/CBC)

Pallister said his government did the ad campaign because the province needs more bilingual people in its civil service.

But he also condemns Bill 21, and wanted to send that message to Quebecers.

"This is an issue of whether you're willing to stand up and defend minority rights, minority freedoms. And we as Manitobans have that reputation and will continue to act on it," he said.

The Manitoba premier has repeatedly spoken out about his concerns over Bill 21 calling it a violation of people's rights.

The Progressive Conservatives introduced a resolution in the Manitoba Legislature Wednesday protecting religious freedoms of workers.

Quebec premier fires back

Premier Francois Legault fired back Thursday, telling Brian Pallister to mind his own affairs.

"I think this money would be better served on French speaking Manitobans and I think Pallister must work to keep his own people in Manitoba like Dustin Byfuglien with the Jets."

Quebec Premier François Legault is taking issue with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister's ad campaign to recruit Quebecers. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/CBC)

Pallister said he liked Legault on a personal level, but this is an issue they don't agree on.

"What unites us as a country surely has to be respect and tolerance for individual freedoms and differences. It's what we celebrate here, and that's what our country is all about," he said.

"If you're not willing to stand up for the rights of others when they're threatened, don't expect them to stand up and defend your rights when they're threatened."

Show of solidarity

The ads were welcomed by Idil Issa, a Muslim woman in Montreal who is from Winnipeg.

Issa has been advocating against Bill 21 along with many Muslim women in the province, and says she welcomed the act of solidarity.

"You know Muslim women in the province of Quebec are feeling very beleaguered and any support we can get, especially from such an important political figure as Brian Pallister, is definitely welcome," she said.

Issa said she's already heard anecdotes about Muslim women leaving Quebec because of the bill.

"So there's definitely intra-provincial migration as a result of Bill 21. How widespread it will be, I'm not sure."