Bombers' blue gives way to green, gold, silver and black at Winnipeg's IG Field

The National Football League took over the city of Winnipeg for a night, as fans donned the silver and black of the Oakland Raiders and green and gold of the Green Bay Packers at IG Field.

The game is the first time since 2013 the NFL has returned to Canada, and the first time ever coming to Winnipeg.

"I think it's putting us on the map, I really do, and I hope we give them a good experience," said Winnipeg's Mike Brisson, who got to the game early to do some tailgaiting.

Leading up to the game, the outfits of the players stole the show, as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers landed in Winnipeg wearing an all-denim outfit with a bolo tie while rocking a handlebar mustache.

Not to be outdone, Raiders rookie punter AJ Cole III wore a shirt that read "Winnipeg, Alberta." He later issued an apology to mock his lack of geographical awareness.

Oakland Raiders' A.J. Cole, is shown in this image from the Raiders' Twitter account, arriving in Winnipeg on Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019, to prepare for a pre-season NFL matchup against the Green Bay Packers. (Oakland Raiders Twitter account/The Canadian Press)

apologies to the citizens of Winnipeg, Manitoba... just a kid from Atlanta, Florida playing football in Oakland, Nevada with a low geography IQ <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> <a href="https://t.co/oh0i2tJbNR">https://t.co/oh0i2tJbNR</a> —@AJCole90

While Cole was being roasted online, the party in Winnipeg was underway with fans starting to tailgate early in the afternoon.

Outside in the parking lot across Investors Group Field, Brisson spent the day cooking up a mini-feast to share with his new friends from Winnipeg and out-of-province.

Mike Brisson shows off his tailgating food, which he shared with Raiders and Packers fans. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

"We did some quarter-steak ribeye with a homemade rub and homemade sauce and everything right. We did our own baked beans with our smoked pork belly, so everything is homemade great from scratch," he said.

Both Mary Schwanebeck and Jim Leizr were able to partake in the tailgating with Brisson, as they travelled from Wisconsin to take in the game.

The duo admitted the costs of tickets for the games were a bit too steep for them, but the tailgating and spending time in the city is still special.

Mary Schwanebeck and Jim Leizr came to Winnipeg by bus to take in the atmosphere and tailgate with fans before the game. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

"It's awesome, it's been fun, people are really nice and really welcoming this week. And we rode down here on the bus. It was really fun. Yeah people are really accommodating," she said.

But, the one thing they were split on was their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers' choice of outfit while flying.

Gameday mood 🤙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/jgovNyAaVb">pic.twitter.com/jgovNyAaVb</a> —@packers

"He's alright with me, he's got 125 million reasons to wear it," said Leizr.

"Sorry, it's a little brutal," siad Schwanebeck.

Wally MacDonald made the trek from Edmonton to Winnipeg to catch his beloved team play live.

Wally MacDonald painted his face silver and black, and wore a mask to show his love for the Raiders. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

"I've been a lifelong Raider fan and never got to see them play, I grew up so far, heard they were coming and was like it is time," he said.

Even when it's off the field, MacDonald feels Rodgers' outfit was more a disaster than the rookie mistake by Cole.

"I try not to put too much into it, he's probably never been here so you know he really didn't even make the T-shirt," he said.

"I had a bigger laugh over Rodgers' Canadian tuxedo."

Raiders and Packers fans tailgating before the game shout who they think will win the game. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)