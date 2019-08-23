Bombers' blue gives way to green, gold, silver and black at Winnipeg's IG Field
City's 1st NFL game attracts football fans from all over
The National Football League took over the city of Winnipeg for a night, as fans donned the silver and black of the Oakland Raiders and green and gold of the Green Bay Packers at IG Field.
The game is the first time since 2013 the NFL has returned to Canada, and the first time ever coming to Winnipeg.
"I think it's putting us on the map, I really do, and I hope we give them a good experience," said Winnipeg's Mike Brisson, who got to the game early to do some tailgaiting.
Leading up to the game, the outfits of the players stole the show, as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers landed in Winnipeg wearing an all-denim outfit with a bolo tie while rocking a handlebar mustache.
Not to be outdone, Raiders rookie punter AJ Cole III wore a shirt that read "Winnipeg, Alberta." He later issued an apology to mock his lack of geographical awareness.
apologies to the citizens of Winnipeg, Manitoba... just a kid from Atlanta, Florida playing football in Oakland, Nevada with a low geography IQ <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> <a href="https://t.co/oh0i2tJbNR">https://t.co/oh0i2tJbNR</a>—@AJCole90
While Cole was being roasted online, the party in Winnipeg was underway with fans starting to tailgate early in the afternoon.
Outside in the parking lot across Investors Group Field, Brisson spent the day cooking up a mini-feast to share with his new friends from Winnipeg and out-of-province.
"We did some quarter-steak ribeye with a homemade rub and homemade sauce and everything right. We did our own baked beans with our smoked pork belly, so everything is homemade great from scratch," he said.
Both Mary Schwanebeck and Jim Leizr were able to partake in the tailgating with Brisson, as they travelled from Wisconsin to take in the game.
The duo admitted the costs of tickets for the games were a bit too steep for them, but the tailgating and spending time in the city is still special.
"It's awesome, it's been fun, people are really nice and really welcoming this week. And we rode down here on the bus. It was really fun. Yeah people are really accommodating," she said.
But, the one thing they were split on was their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers' choice of outfit while flying.
Gameday mood 🤙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/jgovNyAaVb">pic.twitter.com/jgovNyAaVb</a>—@packers
"He's alright with me, he's got 125 million reasons to wear it," said Leizr.
"Sorry, it's a little brutal," siad Schwanebeck.
Wally MacDonald made the trek from Edmonton to Winnipeg to catch his beloved team play live.
"I've been a lifelong Raider fan and never got to see them play, I grew up so far, heard they were coming and was like it is time," he said.
Even when it's off the field, MacDonald feels Rodgers' outfit was more a disaster than the rookie mistake by Cole.
"I try not to put too much into it, he's probably never been here so you know he really didn't even make the T-shirt," he said.
"I had a bigger laugh over Rodgers' Canadian tuxedo."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.