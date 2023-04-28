Man accused of harassing pedestrians downtown linked to 2 unprovoked assaults 1 month earlier, police say

A man has been charged in connection with two unprovoked downtown Winnipeg assaults last month after police say they spotted him "harassing pedestrians" at a downtown intersection on Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Laquette, 31, is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault in connection with assaults on Princess Street on March 30, police said Friday in a news release.

Officers recognized and arrested him on Thursday afternoon while investigating a person who was "harassing pedestrians for an extended period" at Graham Avenue and Smith Street, police said.

Laquette is accused of striking a 56-year-old man in the upper body in an unprovoked assault while he walked down Pacific at Princess Street at 8 a.m. on March 30. A Good Samaritan took the man to hospital, police said.

A second person was assaulted on Princess shortly after the 56-year-old was struck, police said.

Investigators don't know who the second person was, but in a previous news release, they said he fell momentarily, then stood up and ran to safety.

The assailant on March 30 left before officers arrived, police said.

Police later identified Laquette as a suspect in those assaults.

Police ask anyone with information, including video footage, or who interacted with the assailant on March 30 to contact investigators at 204-986-6316 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

