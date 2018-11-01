RCMP investigating homicide in Oxford House
Officers in Oxford House are investigating the homicide of a 21-year-old male. RCMP were called to a house at 5:20 a.m. Thursday. The call was for an assault in progress that led to the death of the man.
Suspect in custody after 21-year-old dies in assault
RCMP were called to a house at 5:20 a.m. Thursday. The call was for an assault in progress outside the residence that led to the death of the man.
A 21-year-old male is in custody.
The investigation continues, with the RCMP's major crimes and forensic identification units on the scene.
Oxford House is located 577 km north of Winnipeg.