Shared Health being sued by Winnipeg IT company for violating intellectual property

A Winnipeg IT company is suing Shared Health for nearly $3 million, alleging the provincial health agency violated its intellectual property rights and organized an unfair competition for services.

OwniCloud Inc. said it was asked to develop a "diagnostic image case allocation system" in December 2021 by a quality specialist from Shared Health's diagnostic services, according to a statement of claim filed in the Court of Queen's Bench on June 30.

Haoran Yang, OwniCloud's owner, said he built the system in five days and presented it to the Shared Health employee on Dec. 27.

Overall, the Shared Health employee was "very satisfied" with the system OwniCloud had developed, so the IT company continued to do additional work on it at the request of the quality specialist, according to the court filing.

Statement of claim

The following month, the Shared Health employee said they would demonstrate the system to their supervisor, and on Jan. 17, the supervisor informed OwniCloud that they preferred another company's model, according to the statement of claim.

The company asked to demonstrate their system that they had improved upon since the December presentation, but were refused.

OwniCloud alleges the Shared Health employee "carefully organized" an unfair competition for services, infringed upon their intellectual property and "broke all the rules."

The company is seeking just over $2.9 million in damages.

Shared Health hasn't filed a statement of defence yet, and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Shared Health was not immediately available to comment.