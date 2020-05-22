Manitoba·Video
Owl released by Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre
A Northern Hawk Owl was released back into the wilderness Thursday, after spending weeks rehabbing an injury. The owl was released at the Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg.
CBC News ·
A Northern Hawk Owl was released back into the wilderness Thursday, after spending weeks rehabbing an injury. The owl was released at the Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg. 1:27
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.