2 men arrested in fatal Winnipeg stabbing

Two men have been arrested and charged in a stabbing that left a 60-year-old man dead last weekend, Winnipeg police say.

Owen Laverne Pruden was found with severe injuries after being stabbed in the 100 block of Henry Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Pruden was given emergency first aid and taken in critical condition to hospital, where he died.

On Thursday, police arrested Justin Everett McKay, 31, and Jeremiah Christian Zglobicki, 19, in connection with Pruden's death.

Zglobicki was charged with second-degree murder, while McKay was charged with manslaughter, police said.

Investigators believe Pruden was stabbed after the three men had an altercation, police said.

Both McKay and Zgoblicki were taken into custody.

