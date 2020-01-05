Crews battle two overnight fires, one likely caused by dryer malfunction

After putting out a fire that ignited inside a clothes dryer, Winnipeg's fire paramedic service is reminding people not to leave the appliance running while they're not home.

Winnipeg fire crews responded to two fires overnight — one of which was likely caused by a dryer malfunctioning.

Crews responded to reports of a fire in a house on Lipton Street between Sargent and Wellington avenues at 12:32 a.m. Sunday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.

When they arrived, there was smoke coming from the home. Crews launched an offensive attack and declared the fire under control at 12:58 a.m., the release said.

All occupants self-evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported, and crews rescued a hamster from the home.

Preliminary observations suggest the fire was caused by a dryer malfunction, the release said. Damage was minimized because residents were home and able to call 911 before the fire moved outside the dryer.

The incident is a good reminder to have dryers installed and serviced by professionals, check the venting system for lint buildup, make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running, and not to use a dryer without a lint filter or when no one is home, the release said.

Fire crews also responded to another fire earlier Sunday morning. At 12:01 a.m., crews arrived at a large fire with heavy flames and smoke coming from a detached garage on Austin Street North between Selkirk and Jarvis avenues.

Crews launched an offensive attack, and declared that fire under control at 12:34 a.m., the release said. No injuries were reported, and no damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.