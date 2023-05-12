Overland flood warning issued for southwestern Manitoba due to heavy rains on Friday, Saturday

An overland flood warning has been issued for southwestern Manitoba as a significant precipitation system is expected to move in early Friday and into Saturday, the province's hydrologic forecast centre says.

Communities west of Highway 10, including Brandon, Deloraine, Griswold, Melia, Boissevain, Souris and Virden could receive up to 150 millimetres of rain on Friday and Saturday, according to a Thursday news release.

The flood warning will be in effect for those areas beginning early Friday and ending mid-Saturday.

The 150 millimetre rain forecast is a worst case scenario, CBC News Meteorologist John Sauder said, adding the weather system will impact parts of southwestern Manitoba differently.

He expects up to 50 millimetres of rain will hit the southwest corner of the province by Saturday. The amount could change if there's a thunderstorm, but that would be an isolated event, he said.

CBC News Meteorologist John Sauder expects up to 50 millimetres of rain to hit the southwest corner of the province by Saturday. (CBC)

Most of the rain is part of a stalled system that will bring considerable precipitation to North Dakota on Friday and Saturday, he said.

Weather forecast models indicate the possibility of severe thunderstorms in some areas, and heavy rains on saturated soils can create overland flooding or surface run-offs in a short time, according to the forecast centre.

The provincial Emergency Measures Organization is working with local authorities and emergency management partners to ensure an efficient response and recovery, according to the release.

Manitobans are being cautioned to stay clear of flooded areas and to check highway conditions by calling 511 or checking the traffic website .

Questions regarding flood mitigation assistance can be sent to authorities of local municipalities, but anyone in an emergency situation should call 911, the forecast centre said.

More information regarding floods in Manitoba can be found on the province's website .

