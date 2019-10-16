Missing God's River hunters found safe on shores of Mosquito Lake: RCMP

Four hunters — two adults and two kids age 12 and 16 — who were reported missing in northern Manitoba Tuesday night have been found safe on the shores of Mosquito Lake.

RCMP announced Wednesday afternoon the group was located during a helicopter search by Gods Lake Narrows RCMP.

"All are in good health and are back with their families," Manitoba RCMP posted on Facebook.

The group was dropped off on Oct. 8 in the area of Mosquito Lake (also known as Clifford Reid Lake) and was scheduled to be picked up Oct. 11.

Bad weather made it impossible for the chartered float plane to land, RCMP said.

There were concerns the group from God's River only took enough food for three days.

The weather has also become much colder and they had only tents to sleep in as there are no cabins in the area, RCMP said.

Mosquito Lake is about 55 kilometres northeast of God's River and approximately 635 km northeast of Winnipeg.

