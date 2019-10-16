RCMP search for missing hunters — 2 adults and 2 kids — in northern Manitoba

Four hunters — two adults and two kids age 12 and 16 — are missing in northern Manitoba after heading out on a three-day trip.

The group was dropped off on Oct. 8 in the area of Mosquito Lake (also known as Clifford Reid Lake) and was scheduled to be picked up Oct. 11.

Bad weather made it impossible for the chartered float plane land, RCMP said.

There are concerns the group from God's River only took enough food for three days.

The weather has also become much colder and they have only tents to sleep in as there are no cabins in the area, RCMP said.

Police are preparing to conduct an aerial search on Wednesday using a helicopter.

Mosquito Lake is about 55 kilometres northeast of God's River and approximately 635 km northeast of Winnipeg.

