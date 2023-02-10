Overdue copy of Catcher in the Rye returns to Winnipeg library after 33 years

More than three decades after it was due, a copy of J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye has been returned to a Winnipeg library.

Jennifer Walton was doing some spring cleaning with her husband when she found an old box of books in her basement.

"One of the books that was in there — packed away for a good few decades now — was a book that did not belong to me," she told guest host Julie Dupre during a Thursday interview with CBC's Up to Speed.

Walton checked the book out from the St. Vital Library when she was a student at Glenlawn Collegiate. She was supposed to return it in November 1989.

"I was a little horrified that it was this late," she said.

The 1951 book, which is considered a staple of American literature, tells the coming-of-age story of protagonist Holden Caulfield. It explores his teenage rebellion and his internal struggle against growing up, pitting the innocence of childhood against the actualities of adulthood.

Nervous about the actuality of the late fines attached to the overdue book, Walton posted a picture of it to her Instagram. Some of her friends said to take it back since Winnipeg libraries no longer fine overdue materials.

Last Saturday, Walton returned to the library with the book, as well as "chocolates of contrition" for staff. One librarian looked inside the book before rounding up her colleagues, who all shared a good laugh over the situation, said Walton.

The Winnipeg woman now has her own copy of the classic.

"I have a paperback copy that isn't in anywhere near as good condition as the one I just returned."

Late fees axed in 2021

Barbara Bourrier-Lacroix, administrative co-ordinator of collections and borrower services at the Winnipeg Public Library, agreed that the book was in great condition.

"I was surprised at what good shape it was in, but I guess that's what happens when it sits in a box for 33 years," she told Up to Speed on Thursday.

Had late fines still been a thing at Winnipeg libraries, Walton would have owed a mere $11, she said.

The Winnipeg Public Library did away with late fees for books in 2021. Bourrier-Lacroix said they make barriers, especially for people who need the library the most.

"Fines just create this negative experience for our community, customers and library staff."

The most overdue book in the Winnipeg Public Library's system was a copy of Sarah Binks, which was returned in 2018, after 50 years of being checked out. (Winnipeg Public Library)

Walton's overdue book, however, is not the most overdue book in the library's system, she said. In 2018, a copy of Carol Binks by Paul Hebert was returned to the library 50 years after it was due.

Nearly two per cent of the Winnipeg Public Library's collection is currently overdue, she said. If a book isn't returned after 21 days, the library will charge for replacement costs. Accounts with more than $50 in charges are suspended until the holder returns the materials.

Bourrier-Lacroix said an overdue book should be returned to the library "no matter how overdue it is."