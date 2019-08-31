Winnipeggers walk to mark International Overdose Awareness Day

Sitting in her Winnipeg living room, Barb Ashley wears a white T-shirt with her son's photo.

"Somebody's someone," the shirt reads.

At times she fights back tears, making it hard for her to speak, though she has lots to say.

"I guess I just want people to know that, you know, he lived," she said. "Not just that he died. There's just so much more to him."

Ashley's son Robert died from a drug overdose in January 2018. He was 26.

"It's a horrible, horrible thing … losing your child in any way," said Ashley. "As long as the stigma remains then we're looked at differently."

Robert Ashley was 26 when he died after a drug overdose. (Submitted by Barb Ashley )

On Saturday, she will be among a group of people gathering at The Forks to mark International Overdose Awareness Day by participating in an event called Drop the Needle, Pick up the Pace — a memorial walk to honour and remember those lost to drug overdoses.

For her, it's a chance to remember her son and work to remove the stigma she said is often associated with drug use.

"It's important because that's our opening to talk about it," said Ashley. "To say that yes, there were substance abuse issues. But we're not ashamed of that.… Our kids were good kids."

The five-kilometre walk, which starts at the Winnipeg sign at the Forks at 7:45 p.m., is now in its second year in the city. Registration for the event starts at 6:00 p.m.

"On International Overdose Awareness Day it's time to remember, time to act," said organizer Chadd Cawson. "We need to end the stigma because the reality is overdose can happen to anyone."

Cawson's little sister died following an opioid overdose two years ago, while living in Florida.

Chadd Cawson organized the Drop the Needle, Pick up the Pace Memorial Walk to help mark International Overdose Awareness Day. (CBC)

"When I lost her I just wanted to do something to honour her memory and keep her present," he said. "If we can help save a life then her death wasn't in vain."

Watching the city struggle with a meth crisis also drove him to act, he said.

He said it was sad to see just how many people had been touched by addiction at the memorial walk he organized last year.

"The people that we've lost, we don't have them anymore to celebrate their birthdays or Christmas, but [on] International Overdose Awareness Day, we can make it that more about them," he said.

"We can come together as a community. And I feel like that's how we honour the fallen."

Ashley said seeing people walking together for a common cause has an impact, and it's important to bring addiction issues into the open.

"People don't, or haven't in the past talked about … addiction problems," she said. "It's hidden. Many people see it as a moral failing, a weakness, and I don't think that it is. I guess I want to see people educated."

Ashley also wants to see better options for people with substance abuse disorders who are seeking help. That includes immediate access to long-term addictions treatment programs and supports.

"As a society, you're judged by how you treat your most vulnerable — and honestly, I don't think we're doing very well," she said. "I'd like that to change."

Her son didn't get the help he needed, she said, but she hopes others will.

"I think it can be fixed," said Ashley. "It's too late for my child. But there's lots more out there and they're still coming."