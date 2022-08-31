Group calls on Manitoba government to back supervised consumption sites on Overdose Awareness Day

A Manitoba harm reduction group is gathering outside of the legislature on Wednesday to call for change to help prevent drug overdose.

Moms Stop the Harm is holding the demonstration for Overdose Awareness Day, wearing purple to remember loved ones who have died unnecessarily.

"Every day our loved ones are dying and they're dying from the toxic street supply, and we don't talk about that," organizer Arlene Last-Kolb said in an interview with CBC Manitoba's Marcy Markusa on Information Radio.

"This is a toxic poisoning crisis and until we start talking that way, nothing will change."

Prior to the pandemic, there were about 200 deaths due to drug poisoning, but that number doubled in 2021 to 407 deaths, the Manitoba Harm Reduction Network says.

Jaxon Wilson, 11, lost his mother and uncle to toxic drug supplies in 2020. He wants people to take action and remember that those who use drugs are loved. (CBC)

This year is on track to break that tragic record, the network says.

Moms Stop the Harm put out tables with harm reduction supplies, Naloxone training, drug testing kits and other resources for people to learn more about addictions.

Among the demonstrators was Jaxon Wilson, 11, and his grandmother Janis Gillam.

Wilson's mother, Gillam's daughter Phoebe, died at 31 of a poisoned drug supply. Five months later, another relative died of the same cause.

Wearing a purple shirt that said "I am the change," Wilson spoke about how much he misses his mother.

"She loved drawing and she was very nice to everyone.… I think of her all the time," he said.

Wilson wants people to look around and see how many people have died because of overdoses, and how many people are "sad and torn apart by this."

LISTEN | Arlene Last-Kolb on protecting people from poisoned drugs

Information Radio - MB 7:07 Manitoba's Moms stop the Harm is organizing the very first harm reduction fair on Overdose awareness day Arlene Last-Kolb talks with Marcy Markusa about why she would like to see leaders more present at events that affect marginalized groups.

Gillam is proud of her grandson, who lives with her and is her reason for getting up in the morning, she said.

"He is really good at telling people all about overdose awareness from a kid's point of view. It's awesome. He is the change. We are going to make this change," she said.

She hopes they can prevent more people from dying unnecessarily.

"We're warrior mothers. We don't give up and we don't stop," Gillam said.

Photographs of people who have overdosed and died line the steps leading up to the Manitoba Legislature. (CBC)

Last-Kolb hoped Premier Heather Stefanson would come outside to participate and advance the cause, which former Premier Brian Pallister didn't do.

"He put us back so much by his lack of compassion and his even wanting to talk about this. I had hoped that when Premier Stefanson came in that she would be different and right now, I'm not seeing anything different," she said.

Premier Heather Stefanson says her government is focused on rapid access to addictions medicine rather than supervised consumption sites. (CBC)

Stefanson didn't commit to attending the rally when asked about it at a news conference in the morning.

"I have a pretty hectic schedule for today, but what I will say to [Last-Kolb] and to all others who have lost loved ones to this horrific disease, it's very real and it hurts so many families," she said.

Last-Kolb wants the province to support safe consumption sites and to do something to eliminate the toxic supply of drugs on the street.

"I'm talking about immediate help. By changing the supply, we're going to save people immediately."

However, that's not something this government believes will work, said Stefanson, who believes the sites will contribute to crime in the community. She didn't cite any evidence to support that belief.

"Our focus has been and will continue to be investing more in [Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine] clinics to really get those individuals off of being addicted to those substances."