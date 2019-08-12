At least 10 police units, tactical team at serious incident in St. James

Winnipeg police are warning people they're in St. James to deal with a serious incident on Overdale Street near Bruce Avenue.

The number of police units responding is in the double digits and includes the tactical unit, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service said.

Officers were called to a residence on Overdale around noon on Monday in response to a report of a male threatening to harm himself, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said.

"We've got a significant police presence here to make sure not only that everybody in the area's safe, but ideally so that we can keep the individual safe," he said.

Police don't believe the individual has access to firearms, and there is no immediate risk to the area, Carver said.

A neighbour described the moment police officers came to his door and warned him to get out.

"They said grab your dog and get out of here," said Connor Stoesz, who added the people living next door moved in about a year ago, but he didn't know them well.

"It's pretty surreal."