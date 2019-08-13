Serious incident at house on Overdale St. resolved, subject in custody: police

A serious incident in St. James that locked down part of the neighbourhood for much of the day was resolved by the late evening after police took someone into custody.

Officers were called to a house on Overdale near Bruce Street around 11 a.m. in response to a report of a male threatening to harm himself, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said. By 10:40 p.m., police announced the situation had been resolved safely and told residents they could return to their homes.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

The situation on Overdale has been safely resolved and the subject taken into custody. We thank everyone for their patience. —@wpgpolice

Police had warned people to follow their directions as they dealt with the situation.

The number of police units that responded was in the double digits and included the tactical unit, a police spokesperson said.

Police didn't believe the individual had access to firearms.