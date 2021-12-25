3rd-dose vaccine eligibility expands for Manitobans over 50

The wait time for a third dose, or booster shot, of a COVID-19 vaccine is being reduced for some people in Manitoba.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force, said Friday those over 50, who have had two doses, can now get their booster once five months have passed since their second shot.

That is down from the previous six-month interval, which still applies for those under 50.

"Getting your booster dose is the best way to get your body ready to fight," she said. "If you happen to come into contact with Omicron or any other variant, we want you to have those antibodies ready to go."

In the past week there has been a 76 per cent increase in Manitobans getting their boosters, Reimer said. On Dec. 16, just 10.6 per cent of eligible people had received it. As of Thursday, that number was 18 per cent.

"When you get your booster dose, your body will be flooded with antibodies — even higher that what they were after your second dose."