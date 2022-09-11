Ovarian cancer fundraiser returns as an in-person event at Winnipeg's Kildonan Park

After a two year break due to the pandemic, twin sisters Cindy Sanchez and Christa Slatnik got more than 200 people out for the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope in Winnipeg's Kildonan Park on Sunday.

The hybrid fundraising event, which included a virtual component, raises awareness about ovarian cancer and supports ongoing research.

"Our mother passed away from ovarian cancer in 2000, and … this is our 19th year co-chairing the walk in honour of our mom and in memory of all the amazing women we've met throughout the years," Sanchez said.

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and so far more than $60,000 has been raised in Manitoba.

The sisters went on to become oncology nurses and both work with patients battling the same cancer that took their mother's life.

Ovarian cancer is known as the "silent killer," because there are no screening tests for early detection and symptoms can often be mistaken for benign conditions.

Symptoms "can be something as simple as bloating, bowel changes, bladder changes, very mild pain or pressure," Slatnik said.

As the only nurse practitioner in gynecologic oncology at Cancer Manitoba she sees every ovarian cancer patient in Manitoba at some point during their treatment.

"We typically say, if there's anything that's persistent or progressive over about a three-week period to ask for an ultrasound, or a CA125 [cancer antigen test], and that's one of the best ways to try and catch it as early as possible," Slatnik said.

The cancer antigen test measures the amount of a specific protein, which if elevated could be indicative of ovarian cancer.

The CA125 test isn't used as general screening for ovarian cancer because there are many conditions that could result in elevated levels.

Sanchez, who works in the oncology unit at the Women's Hospital, said there are a few preventative measures like taking birth control pills which decreases ovulation.

However, without a screening test it's hard to detect the cancer early on.

"That's why it's really important to have more research and funds go toward [ovarian cancer] so we can try and find more ways to increase awareness and catch it earlier," she said.

Terri McGraw is currently in treatment for a recurrence of a rare type of ovarian cancer. (Ron Boileau/CBC)

Terri McGraw is currently battling the disease.

She was diagnosed a year ago and completed treatment. This summer, she was diagnosed with a recurrence and has restarted treatment.

Her type of ovarian cancer is not common and has fewer treatment options.

"We're hoping that raising support and raising interest will also give an opportunity to have research done on less common cell types," McGraw said.

The fundraising campaign benefiting Ovarian Cancer Canada will continue until the end of the month.