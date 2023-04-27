Winnipeg high schoolers share personal stories of hope, resilience at Human Rights museum

Stories of resilience and optimism from Winnipeg high school students were featured at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Wednesday.

Our Stories of Hope showcases artwork from Gordon Bell High School students each year, across categories including film, dance, songs, written text, oral storytelling and visual art.

The project wrapped up with a gala where students of the Grade 7-12 school showed their work, and the winner of each category walked away with a bursary.

"I'm just excited for people to see a creation that I'm proud of," Grade 12 student John Carlos told Faith Fundal, host of CBC Manitoba's Up to Speed, before the gala on Wednesday.

He submitted a song to the project called Noon o Ngayon, which means "then or now" in his first language, Tagalog. The song takes a retrospective look at Carlos's outlook on life before the pandemic compared to now.

Up To Speed 6:42 Winnipeg student writes song Noon o Ngayon for school project Faith Fundal spoke with John Carlos from Gordon Bell High School about why he wrote the song, Noon o Ngayon, and what he hopes people will take away from it.

"I'm really struggling to find the whereabouts of my future and my tomorrow," is a lyric Carlos shared with Fundal.

He said life flew by quickly after the pandemic hit, and the song was an outlet for him to reflect on an inner childhood he still clings to, as well as examine the person he's become.

"Through this song, I became more vulnerable about what I really feel, since I can't really spill out all my feelings into a normal, everyday conversation."

Grade 12 student John Carlos hopes to pursue a career in education. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Carlos hopes people who hear his song will see that opening up to share their emotions with others can be a positive experience.

With graduation looming next June, Carlos said he hopes to pursue a career in education.

His song was one of several submissions that were showcased at the human rights museum on Wednesday evening.

Project looks to expand

The idea for Our Stories of Hope was sparked in 2021, after local philanthropist Peter Leipsic reached out to Gordon Bell to create an opportunity for students to empower themselves and others through storytelling, the high school's website says.

A panel of administrators, teachers and community members from a variety of disciplines judge the submissions, the website says.

This is the third year the program has run, but the first year that culminated with an in-person gala, said Gordon Bell teacher and project organizer Justin Dyck.

Gordon Bell teacher Justin Dyck says he is amazed by the honesty, vulnerability and strength shown by students who take part in the project. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

"I'm extremely proud of all of my students and everyone that's here tonight. It's a really big accomplishment, especially coming out of the pandemic," he said.

The project is looking to grow beyond Gordon Bell, he said, as Elmwood and Tec Voc high schools have expressed interest.

"It's really become a Winnipeg School Division project, not just a Gordon Bell project."

Dyck is surprised by how quickly students' submissions come together, which he called the "easiest part" of the project, because students naturally know how to tell their stories of overcoming trauma and embarking on triumphs.

"They are incredible. They're humble. They have just amazing stories, and I'm so impressed by their honesty, their vulnerability and the strength that comes from them," Dyck said.

"It's really showcasing the varieties of ways that people can tell their stories."