Union coalition endorses Glen Murray's renewed run for mayor

Mayoral candidate Glen Murray has earned another labour endorsement, this time from a coalition of unions.

The Winnipeg Labour Council, a group of unions with approximately 43,000 members, announced Wednesday it is endorsing Murray's campaign to return to the mayor's office after an 18-year absence.

Murray served as mayor from 1998 until 2004, when he resigned almost halfway through his second term.

"Winnipeg families deserve a mayor who will stand up for what matters most," labour council president Melissa Dvorak said in a statement, echoing a slogan used by former Manitoba premier and NDP leader Greg Selinger.

The labour council also endorsed Murray during his first run for mayor in 1998. This endorsement provides the candidate with a logistical advantage in a race with 13 other contestants, as labour union members can be asked to serve as volunteers.

Murray previously won the endorsement of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

If elected mayor, Murray would immediately face labour issues such as an ongoing strike mandate by the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 500, the city's largest union.

In July, 93 per cent of CUPE 500 members voted for a strike.

"I think I am probably the best person to address it," Murray said after he received the labour-council endorsement, citing his record as Winnipeg's mayor.

Murray said he speaks to unions and claimed their leaders told him they never hear from St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham, who is also running for mayor.

"This has been a very non-responsive government and it's not listening to solutions coming from front-line staff," Murray said.

He promised to meet with the leaders of unions, such as the Winnipeg Police Association, once a month if he's elected mayor.

Ouellette revives Bowman pledge

Mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette is reviving a promise abandoned by Brian Bowman, Winnipeg's outgoing mayor.

Ouellette said Wednesday if he's elected mayor this fall, members of city council — as opposed to the mayor — would decide who sits on the powerful executive policy committee.

Ouellette said in a statement that council would hold an election to determine the makeup of EPC, which functions like the mayor's cabinet.

Bowman made the same promise when he first ran for mayor in 2014. He quickly abandoned that promise after learning the City of Winnipeg charter — provincial legislation that governs the city — requires the mayor to appoint councillors to EPC.

Mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette, seen here in July, has made two campaign pledges, both of which require the province to change legislation. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Ouellette acknowledged he needs the provincial government to change legislation in order to fulfil this promise, which is only the second pledge of his mayoral campaign.

Eric Stewart, Ouellette's campaign manager, said his candidate can get around that change by getting councillors to hold an informal vote and then, as mayor, would heed their wishes before he appoints people to EPC.

Ouellette's only other pledge also required a change to provincial legislation. In May, Ouellette promised to replace winner-comes-first mayoral voting with a ranked-ballot system.

That would require the province to amend the Municipal Councils and School Boards Elections Act, which governs the way the city holds elections.

Woodstock calls Murray 'habitual quitter'

Mayoral candidate Don Woodstock, meanwhile, called on fellow candidate Glen Murray to sign a pledge.

Woodstock said he wants Murray to commit to serving a full term as mayor if elected.

Murray resigned from his job as Winnipeg's mayor in 2004, two years before a municipal election, and quit as an Ontario Liberal MPP in 2017, one year before a provincial election.

"The guy has a problem. He's a habitual quitter and we need to call it what it is," Woodstock said Wednesday. "I won't quit on the people of Winnipeg."

Woodstock, Ouellette, Gillingham and Murray are among 14 candidates running for mayor. The other candidates are Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Kevin Klein, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Jessica Peebles, Rick Shone, Govind Thawani and Desmond Thomas.

Candidates must complete the nominations process in September in order to appear on the Oct. 26 ballot.