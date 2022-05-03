Ouellette joins mayoral race, saying Winnipeg doesn't do enough help people with addictions

Robert-Falcon Ouellette is aiming for the mayor's office in Winnipeg for the second time in three elections.

The former university instructor and one-time Liberal MP said he's running for mayor again because he doesn't believe anyone at city hall is doing enough to help people suffering from addictions.

Ouellette initially ran for mayor in 2014 in the wide-open race to succeed former mayor Sam Katz. He wound up finishing third behind Brian Bowman, who went on to serve two terms as mayor, and former NDP MP Judy Wasylycia-Leis.

Ouellette then spent one term as the Liberal MP for Winnipeg Centre, serving from 2015 to 2019, when he was defeated by the NDP's Leah Gazan.

Ouellette said an incident at Portage Place in 2016 sowed the seeds for his second mayoral run.

A young Indigenous woman from northern Manitoba came forward at one of the meet-and-greet sessions he used to hold at the mall and said she had started using illicit drugs within six weeks of moving to Winnipeg and was forced into the sex trade to pay for the drugs, he said.

Ouellette could not get help for the woman because it was a Friday afternoon and social services were not available, he said.

"It seems we lack a bit of leadership in our city," he said. "I think we need to get people around the table."

Ouellette acknowledged addictions treatment is a provincial responsibility, and there are many organizations working to help people get medical help — but no one at city hall is working well enough with the province and the federal government, he said.

"I don't think people adequately understand how the organizational interactions need to occur between all the different levels of government, between businesses, between average citizens, between community organizations to actually get things done," he said.

He also wants Winnipeg to be safe enough for kids to ride Winnipeg Transit at night.

He promised specific plans to improve safety and help people with addictions later in the campaign.

Winnipeg elects a new mayor on Oct. 26. Candidates must register in order to raise or spend money on their campaigns.

St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham, business consultant Jenny Motkaluk, Willderness Supply owner Rick Shone, security company owner Don Woodstock and activist Chris Clacio have also registered to run for mayor.

Business owner Shaun Loney said he will register on Wednesday. River Heights-Fort Garry Coun. John Orlikow said he will register within the next three weeks.

Amid speculation of a mayoral run, Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires said she will not address her intentions until the legislative session ends on June 1.